Julian Nagelsmann 'so proud' of RB Leipzig as club secures Champions League semi-final spot

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann said he is "so proud" of the team after the club progressed to the Champions League semi-final.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 14-08-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 11:21 IST
RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann said he is "so proud" of the team after the club progressed to the Champions League semi-final. "We're very happy and I'm so proud of the group. We defended with a lot of passion and were the better team against a very good and experienced side. We were brilliant," the club's official website quoted Nagelsmann as saying.

"We got off to a strong start and were highly-motivated. The boys stayed calm, which is great to see. I was happy that the match didn't go into added time. This way, we can save our strength for the upcoming game," he added. In the quarter-final match, RB Leipzig defeated Atletico Madrid by 2-1 here on Friday.

RB Leipzig will now take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who trounced Atalanta in their quarter-final match, in the semi-final on August 19. Nagelsmann said PSG is a top-level side and his team will have to give their 100 percent to advance to the final of the competition.

"Paris Saint-Germain is a top-level side with a top-notch coach. They have a lot of quality and are a threat right until the final minute. You saw that during the match against Atalanta Bergamo. They have a star-studded squad. We will need to give it 100 percent, but we are looking forward to the match and will go in highly-motivated," he said.

