Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhoni, other CSK players arrive in Chennai for camp ahead of IPL

The Dhoni-led CSK had organised a camp from March 2 ahead of the originally scheduled March 29 start of the event before it was suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Dhoni had trained during that two-week camp which attracted a few thousand fans too.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:04 IST
Dhoni, other CSK players arrive in Chennai for camp ahead of IPL

Enigmatic former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and some of his Chennai Super Kings teammates arrived here on Friday for a short training camp ahead of the IPL in UAE, where the World Cup-winning star will make his eagerly-awaited return to competitive cricket after a prolonged sabbatical. Apart from Dhoni, others who have reached the city for the week-long camp beginning on Saturday at the M A Chidambaram stadium are Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav.

"Thirteen or 14 of the 16 Indian players will be part of the camp, including MS. Since they came after undergoing COVID-19 tests, their next test will be 72 hours before leaving for the UAE on August 21. They will start training from tomorrow," a CSK official told PTI. The three-time IPL champions posted pictures of Dhoni and other players arriving in Chennai on their social media page.

Dhoni has not played since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup last year in July and his comeback is a highly anticipated sub-plot of this year's IPL, which starts on September 19. All the players, except all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, are expected to participate in the camp.

A CSK official said Jadeja would be missing training owing to personal reasons and would join the squad before its departure the tournament venue. All the players would be subjected to two tests here and only if they return negative for coronavirus, they would be allowed to fly to Dubai, the official added.

The franchise has picked eight net bowlers from Tamil Nadu and they will also travel with the side to the UAE. The Dhoni-led CSK had organised a camp from March 2 ahead of the originally scheduled March 29 start of the event before it was suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhoni had trained during that two-week camp which attracted a few thousand fans too. However, spectators will not be allowed inside the stadium to watch the CSK players train now.

The CSK practice sessions have been fan magnets, attracting thousands in the past. The camp was planned after the Tamil Nadu government gave the nod to use the facilities at the MAC with restrictions being eased gradually even though the case load of the state has surpassed the 3 lakh mark.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Bheki Cele attributes decrease in criminal activities to lockdown regulations

South Africa was a much safer place to live in during the first quarter of 20202021, as crime statistics show major decreases in all crime categories when compared to the same period last year.Presenting the crime statistics from 1 April 20...

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam moved to ICU as his condition deteriorates

Almost a week after he was admitted to Chennais MGM healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit ICU as his condition has deteriorated. As per the latest health ...

TN CM unveils 'Amma COVID-19 Home Care Kit' costing Rs 2,500

Chennai, Aug 14 PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday unveiled the Amma COVID-19 Home Care Kit for people who have tested positive for the virus and been advised home isolation. Costing Rs 2,500, the kit comprises a pulse ox...

Prez Kovind praises India's 'super-human efforts' in containing COVID-19

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appreciated the super-human efforts in containing the magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and said these are worth emulating by the wider world. In his address to the nation on the eve of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020