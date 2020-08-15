Left Menu
Development News Edition

SLC sounds out BCCI to play host to England's Test tour of India early next year: Report

With India's COVID-19 cases surging, England's scheduled five-match Test series in India early next year could be in doubt and the SLC is willing to fill in to play host to the contest, according to a report in 'The Island'. The report said there is a possibility of England staying back after their two Tests in Sri Lanka in January next year to play the series against India.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 15-08-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 11:34 IST
SLC sounds out BCCI to play host to England's Test tour of India early next year: Report

Sri Lanka Cricket has sounded out BCCI its willingness to host India's Test series against England scheduled early next year, if the neccesity arises in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report here. With India's COVID-19 cases surging, England's scheduled five-match Test series in India early next year could be in doubt and the SLC is willing to fill in to play host to the contest, according to a report in 'The Island'.

The report said there is a possibility of England staying back after their two Tests in Sri Lanka in January next year to play the series against India. England are scheduled to come back to Sri Lanka to conclude their postponed series in March this year. "The possibility of England staying back after their two Tests in Sri Lanka to complete the series against India has been given some thought after SLC came up with the suggestion," the report said.

England had spent two weeks in Colombo preparing for the two match Test series but were forced to fly back home in the middle of a warm-up game due to the global health crisis. Due to the pandemic surging in India, England's limited overs tour in September has been postponed while the BCCI was also forced to shift out IPL to the UAE.

There is, however, no way the BCCI will agree to such a proposal at this moment. A senior BCCI official told PTI that he has not heard of any formal proposal being sent by the SLC in this regard.

"At this point, the BCCI is not even entertaining such a proposal as it is still four months away," the official said on conditions of anonimity. The COVID-19 situation is better in Sri Lanka than in India and schools have reopened earlier this week though SLC's bid to host the Lanka Premier League this month has been pushed back to November. Bangladesh are expected to be in Sri Lanka in October after their series in July was postponed.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

From LoC to LAC, armed forces given befitting replies to those challenging India's sovereignty: PM

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered a strong message to China and Pakistan as he said the armed forces have given a befitting reply to those challenging the count...

Billboard Music Awards set new date for 2020 ceremony

The 2020 edition of Billboard Music Awards will now be held on October 14. The announcement was made by dick clark productions and NBC in a statement posted on the official website of the awards.The award ceremony was originally scheduled t...

South Asians for Biden launches 'Indians for Biden National Council' in wake of historic Biden-Harris ticket

By Reena Bhardwaj As Indian Americans and Indians around the world celebrate the selection of California Senator Kamala Devi Harris--the daughter of an Indian immigrant- the South Asians for Biden umbrella organisation is launching the Indi...

ITBP troops celebrate Independence Day at 16,000 feet in Ladakh

Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP jawans on Saturday celebrated the 74th Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour in Ladakh at the height of 16,000 feet. The troops carried the Indian flag at various strategic locations along the border.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020