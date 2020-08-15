Left Menu
Aditya Verma writes to BCCI apex council members to seek justice for Bihar Cricket Association

Aditya Verma, the secretary of Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) apex council members, urging them to look into the ongoing issues in the state's cricketing body.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:17 IST
BCCI logo . Image Credit: ANI

Aditya Verma, the secretary of the Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) apex council members, urging them to look into the ongoing issues in the state's cricketing body. CAB secretary is the original petitioner in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, which led to the Supreme Court forming the Lodha Panel.

In his letter, Verma has said that Bihar Cricket Association is an unregistered body and he also brought out as to how the Committee of Administrators (CoA) violated the apex court's order by recognizing BCA as an affiliated unit of BCCI. In the letter accessed by ANI, Verma highlighted as to how CoA had allowed the BCA to attend the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BCCI and elections of the board in October 2019 despite the fact of BCA not being recognized by Bihar government.

"The CoA had also paid Rs 11 crore grant to BCA when it stopped giving funds to Tamil Nadu and Haryana," Verma said in his letter. Verma, then later said that the registrar's office has recently asked for clarification from the secretary, BCA regarding the issues of the state's cricketing body.

The general body members of the BCA have also raised a no-confidence motion on its current president. Verma then later said that the association is in a serious state of flux and needs immediate attention from BCCI.

