Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arsenal's head of football Raul Sanllehi leaves club

Arsenal on Saturday announced that club's head of football Raul Sanllehi is leaving the side and Vinai Venkatesham, the current managing director, will lead them forward.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-08-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 17:41 IST
Arsenal's head of football Raul Sanllehi leaves club
Arsenal logo. Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal on Saturday announced that club's head of football Raul Sanllehi is leaving the side and Vinai Venkatesham, the current managing director, will lead them forward. In a statement on behalf of the owners, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, Stan and Josh Kroenke said: "Raul has made a big contribution during his time with us and will always be part of the Arsenal family. We thank him for all his hard work and expertise and wish him every future success."

"We have no doubt that Vinai is the right person to take the club forward. He has shown outstanding leadership during the current crisis and is held in high regard internally and externally. We know everyone will rally round him so we can move forward successfully," it added. Vinai, who has been at Arsenal since 2010, said: "There is much work to do to return Arsenal to the top of the game where we belong, which is what our fans rightly demand. While this will not happen overnight, I believe we have many of the critical ingredients to do so. There are many positives to build on across the club."

Sanllehi joined the Gunners as head of football operations in November 2017 from Barcelona and was promoted to head of football two years later. "I am proud to have been part of its history and I thank Stan and Josh Kroenke for this opportunity. Working with Vinai, we have built a top team for the future. Mikel has made an extremely positive impact since his arrival and has formed a strong team with our technical director, Edu," Sanllehi said.

"The academy is in very safe hands with Per, and Huss Fahmy is a talented and highly-capable leader of our football operations. Personally, I now look forward to taking some time off and spending time with family and friends before setting to work on a new challenge and cheering Arsenal on to great things," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Postponement of IPL has been 'blessing in disguise', says Shivam Mavi

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR bowler Shivam Mavi has said that the postponement of 13th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL came as a blessing in disguise for him. Mavi in last December felt a strain in his back during a Ranji Trophy game....

Soccer-Arsenal head of football Sanllehi leaves club

Arsenals head of football Raul Sanllehi is leaving the club with managing director Vinai Venkatesham set to take over, the Premier League side announced on Saturday. Sanllehi, who was formerly Barcelonas director of football, was initially ...

Two cr families provided with piped drinking water in last one year: PM

In the last one year, two crore families, especially tribals living in forests and far-flung areas, have been provided piped drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission JJM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. The JMM was announc...

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algaeResearchers at University of California, San Diego hope to make future beach visits both environmentally a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020