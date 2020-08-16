Left Menu
Dodgers place Will Smith on IL, call up Ruiz

He made an immediate impact upon his call-up last season, hitting 15 home runs in and driving in 42 in 54 games. Ruiz, 22, is the Dodgers' No. 3 prospect according to MLB.com.

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed catcher Will Smith on the 10-day injured list neck inflammation and called up catching prospect Keibert Ruiz to fill Smith's place on the roster. Smith last played on Wednesday against San Diego, but left the game after fielding a bunt. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters that the injury originally occurred a week prior against the Padres, when Smith was involved in a collision at home plate.

The move is retroactive to Thursday. Smith, 25, is batting .188 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 14 games this season. He made an immediate impact upon his call-up last season, hitting 15 home runs in and driving in 42 in 54 games.

Ruiz, 22, is the Dodgers' No. 3 prospect according to MLB.com. He hit .261 with six home runs and 34 RBIs in 85 games across Double-A and Triple-A last season. Austin Barnes, who has played in 12 games this season and is 7-for-13 with a home run and four RBIs over his last four games, was the starting catcher against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

