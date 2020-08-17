Yankees' LeMahieu (thumb) placed on injured list

Left Menu
The New York Yankees placed second baseman DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a sprained left thumb. LeMahieu is the third Yankee to get injured this week.

The New York Yankees placed second baseman DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a sprained left thumb. LeMahieu leads the American League with a .411 batting average, a .456 on-base percentage and 30 hits through his first 19 games. He has two homers and eight RBIs.

The 32-year-old infielder exited Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox after the Yankees batted in the fifth inning. LeMahieu swung and missed at a 1-0 pitch from Nathan Eovaldi in the bottom of the fourth and appeared to hurt his wrist on the awkward swing where his hands came off the bat. Manager Aaron Boone and a trainer came on to check up on him, and LeMahieu stayed in to complete the at-bat with a groundout.

Boone said after the game that X-rays were negative. LeMahieu is the third Yankee to get injured this week. Last Sunday, Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the injured list with a hamstring injury, and Aaron Judge went on the IL on Friday with a calf injury.

New York activated utility player Miguel Andujar from the alternate training site in a corresponding move. He has appeared in five games this season and has one hit in 14 plate appearances.

