Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crawford, Blackhawks top Knights to extend season

Vegas came back 18 seconds after Highmore's goal and cut the deficit to 2-1 on Theodore's slap shot from the point. Crawford made a save and Vegas forward Ryan Reaves retrieved the puck near the goal line.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 08:10 IST
Crawford, Blackhawks top Knights to extend season

Corey Crawford made 48 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks avoided elimination with a 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series on Sunday in Edmonton. Drake Caggiula, Matthew Highmore and Alex DeBrincat scored for Chicago, which trails 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Shea Theodore scored and Robin Lehner made 22 saves for top-seeded Vegas. The Blackhawks took their first lead of the series on Caggiula's goal at 4:08 of the first period.

After the Blackhawks dumped the puck into the Vegas zone, Chicago defenseman Olli Maatta reached it first. He made a quick no-look backhand pass from behind the goal line to Caggiula, who was alone in front of the net for the one-timer. Chicago made it 2-0 at 13:40 of the first when Highmore brought the puck just below the goal line and then banked a shot off Lehner's mask and into the net. It appeared Lehner tried to use his mask to deflect the puck wide of the near post.

With an assist on Highmore's goal, Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith passed Bobby Hull for sole possession of fifth place in franchise history for playoff assists (68). Vegas came back 18 seconds after Highmore's goal and cut the deficit to 2-1 on Theodore's slap shot from the point.

Crawford made a save and Vegas forward Ryan Reaves retrieved the puck near the goal line. He banked a pass back to defenseman Alec Martinez, who sent the puck over to Theodore for the one-timer. DeBrincat scored into an empty net with 11 seconds left to make it 3-1.

Crawford made 16 saves in the second period to help maintain the one-goal lead and 11 more in the third before DeBrincat's goal. Crawford came in with a 13-5 record when facing elimination in the Stanley Cup playoffs, with a .918 save percentage and 2.39 goals-against average.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi should've spoken about unemployment, economy in I-Day speech: Shiv Sena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have spoken about employment generation and measures to revive the economy in his address to the nation on the Independence Day, said Shiv Sena on Monday. The Sena mouthpiece, Saamna, said that in his nea...

Australian state premier apologises for cruise ship failures after COVID-19 spike

The leader of Australias New South Wales state apologised on Monday for failing to stop people carrying the novel coronavirus from disembarking from a cruise ship in Sydney in March, triggering that was at the time Australias worst outbreak...

Dodgers bop four homers, sweep Angels

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit four home runs and got a serviceable start from pitcher Dustin May to cruise to an 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., completing a three-game sweep over their crosstown ri...

Crawford, Blackhawks top Knights to extend season

Corey Crawford made 48 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks avoided elimination with a 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series on Sunday in Edmonton. Drake Caggiula, Matthew Highmore and Al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020