Left Menu
Development News Edition

India men's football team lauds decision to reschedule World Cup qualifiers

The Indian men's football team has welcomed AFC's decision to reschedule the Asian qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that health of the players is paramount.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:19 IST
India men's football team lauds decision to reschedule World Cup qualifiers
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

The Indian men's football team has welcomed AFC's decision to reschedule the Asian qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that health of the players is paramount. Last week, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) postponed all the Asian qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup to 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic, which has infected over two crore people across the globe. Though out of contention for a place in the next round of World Cup qualifiers, India are still in the reckoning for a spot in the 2023 Asian Cup. They were scheduled to play Qatar at home on October 8 followed by matches against Afghanistan (home) and Bangladesh (away) in November.

In a chat with AIFF TV, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said: "I had a feeling about it. With the pandemic, it's not a very good situation -- to have a resumption of international football right now. It is important to have safety in mind. "I'm raring to get back on the pitch. I can assure it's the same for the rest of the players too. From a player's perspective if you don't get an opportunity to play you get ready for the next one," Gurpreet added.

The postponement means the Indian team will not see any action this year. India's last international match was the joint qualifying round match against Oman in Muscat in November last year, when they lost 0-1. "My first thought after the announcement was that our wait to get back gets longer. But we need to think from a bigger perspective as well. Safety is important. I fully stand by the decision," midfielder Anirudh Thapa said. Defender Adil Khan feels that although the postponement is "unfortunate", it has been taken "keeping in mind the safety of all the players." "It's a bit of a catch-22 situation. We are all sorely missing out on being out there on the pitch, but on the other hand, we also have to take into consideration the safety of everyone involved in organising a match," said Adil.

Adil's fellow defender Pritam Kotal also feels that there is a great risk to the players who have to travel to different venues in order to play. "We all saw what happened with the Bangladesh players and the players of the Indian hockey team. Many of them tested positive," Kotal said.

"I think when you have this kind of a situation at hands, it is wise to delay international sporting events that can be held at a later stage. Not only do you lose a lot of players for some while because of the virus, but the safety of these players are also in doubt," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Attacks on aid workers reached record high in 2019

Aid workers suffered a record 277 major attacks around the world last year, an independent humanitarian research organisation said on Monday, with healthcare workers responding to crises facing a spike in deadly violence.A total of 483 aid...

Glenmark appoints Dipankar Bhattacharjee to its board of directors

New Delhi, Aug 17 PTI&#160;Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced the appointment of Dipankar Bhattacharjee as its independent non-executive director for a period of five years. He has been appointed with effect from Augus...

SC adjourns to Aug 19 hearing on ED's plea against bail granted to Shivinder Mohan Singh

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to August 19 hearing on Enforcement Directorates ED plea against Delhi High Courts order granting bail to former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh in the Religare Finvest money laundering...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe stuck on the ground as China markets jump

Shares crept back toward recent peaks on Monday as Chinese markets swung higher, while investors waited to see if the recent sell-off in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries would be extended and perhaps take some pressure off the dollar. Europe wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020