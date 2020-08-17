Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Hockey players recover from coronavirus, to be discharged from hospital today

All six Indian men's hockey team players, who tested positive for coronavirus, have recovered from the infection and will be discharged from hospital today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:21 IST
Indian Hockey players recover from coronavirus, to be discharged from hospital today
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

All six Indian men's hockey team players, who tested positive for coronavirus, have recovered from the infection and will be discharged from hospital today. "Hockey players who tested positive will be discharged today," a source within the Sports Authority of India (SAI) told ANI.

The six players who detected positive for coronavirus include Captain Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, and Krishan B Pathak. On August 11, Mandeep was shifted to a hospital after his blood oxygen level dropped below normal. On the next day, the other five players were also admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

"After Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh was hospitalised late on Monday night, owing to a dip in his oxygen level, the Sports Authority of India decided to shift the other five players, team's Captain Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar and Krishnan B Pathak to SS Sparsh Multi-specialty hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon, as a precautionary measure," SAI had said in a statement. All the six aforementioned players had tested positive for coronavirus during SAI's mandatory COVID-19 test, upon their arrival at the National Camp in NCOE Bengaluru.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Halep withdraws from U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns

World number two Simona Halep of Romania will not travel to New York to take part in the U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns, she said on Monday.After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we ar...

DRC President urges to fast-track processes to valorization of natural gas

Surrounded by major African oil gas producers Republic of Congo and Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC has so far remained relatively absent of Africas league of hydrocarbons producers. In 2019, only French independent Perenco pr...

Cong steps up attack on Facebook; accuses it of 'inaction' on hate content

Facebooks inaction against hate content destabilises democracy in India, the Congress alleged on Monday, sharpening its criticism of the global social media giant after a US media report claimed that it refused to apply hate speech rules to...

Not averse to imposing stricter restrictions to check further COVID-19 spread: Punjab CM

Amid a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he was not averse to taking harsher measures to check further spread of the virus. Though Singh did not rule out a fresh lockdown, especial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020