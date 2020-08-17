Left Menu
Development News Edition

Necessary to follow BCCI SOP: Royals on possibilty of Eng, Aus players missing their IPL opener

Rajasthan Royals feel the positives of their star players, including Ben Stokes and Steve Smith, missing out on their IPL opener outweigh the negatives as the preceding England-Australia series will make them "fully ready" for the league beginning in the UAE on September 19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:13 IST
Necessary to follow BCCI SOP: Royals on possibilty of Eng, Aus players missing their IPL opener

Rajasthan Royals feel the positives of their star players, including Ben Stokes and Steve Smith, missing out on their IPL opener outweigh the negatives as the preceding England-Australia series will make them "fully ready" for the league beginning in the UAE on September 19. While England players have already started playing international cricket, the series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs will be the first one for Australia amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The series will benefit Smith, who will lead the Royals in the IPL. The English players in the Royals camp -- Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Stokes -- have already gained match practice though only in the five-day format. The series in England ends on September 16 and a mandatory six-day quarantine in the UAE means the players from both countries will most likely miss the opening match of their respective teams.

However, the Royals believe it is essential to follow the BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). "English and Australian players will be competing against each other in a high quality series right before the IPL which has many positives because it’ll enable them to be at full match fitness. "They'll be competing at the highest level before the IPL where they’ll be playing against the best players day in day out. They may miss the first match due to the protocols put in place by the BCCI but we believe the protocols are necessary to keep everyone safe," Jake Lush McCrum, Rajasthan Royals COO, told PTI.

Upon arrival, the players will be tested on day 1, 3 and 6 and if the results are negative, they can enter the tournament's bio-bubble. Asked about plans in place if a player or member of support staff tests positive during the league, McCrum said, "Suspected or positive cases will immediately be isolated from the team and the case will be managed by team doctor in accordance with IPL medical team. Contract tracing will begin immediately. "BCCI are putting together a list of accredited hospitals which will be fully equipped to handle all such cases. All cases will however be treated as per set guidelines and protocols of the UAE government." He also said the Royals have up a COVID-19 taskforce, that will act as a response team for all queries and for any action to be taken during the tournament. "This team is being led by Anuja Dalvi, the Indian female physio who has international experience in cricket and other sports, supported by team physiotherapist John Gloster and team doctor, Rob Young," said McCrum.

Finding sponsors in the current situation could be a challenge for teams though the IPL is primed for a record viewership. However, it is not a major concern for the Royals. "We’ve got fantastic sponsors continuing from last season and have secured some high quality new partners too. "We want to maximise our partners' return on investment, while certain partnerships, such as with Niine, enable us to have a hugely positive social impact too," added McCrum..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

RK Singh congratulates ISA for conceptualizing World Solar Technology Summit

Shri R.K. Singh, President of the ISA Assembly and Union Minister of State for Power and New Renewable Energy IC and Skill Development Entrepreneurship, today shared details of the First World Solar Technology Summit being organized by IS...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 17

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Pandit Jasraj's death has left a deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM

Condoling the death of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his demise has left a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere.&#160; One of Indias greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj died o...

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LetsVenture launch program to support Indian start-ups

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE on Monday announced the launch of an initiative in partnership with angel investing platform LetsVenture to support Indian start-ups. The HPE Digital Catalyst Program will focus on partnering with start-ups wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020