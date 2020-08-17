Left Menu
Chhetri hails Dhoni as "role model"

India football captain Sunil Chhetri on Monday hailed just-retired former national cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a "role model" who has "represented the country so well for a long time". The 39-year-old Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. "There are few who've represented the country so well for a long time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:28 IST
Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri Image Credit: ANI

"There are few who've represented the country so well for a long time. Few who've won it all. Few who've been role models to us. And then there is you, Mahi. Well done and proud of you my friend," Chhetri wrote on his Twitter handle. "Enjoy your brand new calendar with all those deserved rest days." Chhetri also had words of praise for former India batsman Suresh Raina, who also retired from international cricket just hours after Dhoni's announcement. "You've had a fantastic career, my friend. The perfect example of someone who has such a big impact and still manages to stay away from all the limelight. Enjoy your retirement," wrote the 36-year-old Chhetri about Raina.

