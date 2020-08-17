Left Menu
All 6 Indian hockey players discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

All six hockey players including skipper Manpreet Singh have 'fully' recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:27 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

All six hockey players including skipper Manpreet Singh have 'fully' recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from hospital. Apart from Manpreet, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan B Pathak, and Mandeep Singh had tested positive for coronavirus.

On August 11, Mandeep was shifted to the hospital after his blood oxygen level dropped below normal. On the next day, the other five players were also admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure. "Six Hockey players Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan B Pathak, and Mandeep Singh, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and were later shifted to hospital as a precautionary measure and for better monitoring were discharged from hospital earlier today and are now under quarantine at Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru," SAI said in a statement.

Speaking about the health of the players, Dr Arun Kumar of SS Sparsh Multispeciality hospital in Bengaluru said all six players have recovered 'fully' and their vitals are absolutely stable. "All six players have recovered fully and their vitals are absolutely stable. They will be in quarantine at SAI's Bengaluru centre and will be given the anti-body test after 10 days to check if they have built immunity against the virus," Kumar said in a statement.

All six players are housed on the ground floor of the hostel, where other members of the camp have no access. This is a precautionary measure to ensure there is no contact between the six players and the other campers over the next 10 days. The rest of the players of the Indian hockey teams, Men and Women, will resume sporting activities from August 19 as scheduled. (ANI)

