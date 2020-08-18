Left Menu
Development News Edition

Penguins' Malkin undergoes elbow surgery

A three-time Stanley Cup winner, Malkin has scored 1,076 points (416 goals, 660 assists) in 907 games over 14 seasons with the Penguins. Vyas performed the procedure at UPMC Montefiore Hospital. Aston-Reese, 26, tallied six goals and seven assists in 57 games this season.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 01:52 IST
Penguins' Malkin undergoes elbow surgery
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin had surgery on his left elbow Monday and will need three to four weeks of recovery time, the team announced Monday. The 34-year-old forward should return in time for training camp before the 2020-21 season, which is scheduled to begin in December.

The surgery was performed at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital by the team physician, Dr. Dharmesh Vyas, and Dr. John Fowler of UPMC Shoulder and Elbow Orthopedic Surgery. A three-time Stanley Cup winner, Malkin has scored 1,076 points (416 goals, 660 assists) in 907 games over 14 seasons with the Penguins. He won the Hart Trophy in 2011-12 and the Art Ross Trophy in 2008-09 and 2011-12.

In 2019-20, he scored 74 points (25 goals, 49 assists) in 55 games. He had one assist in four games in Pittsburgh's 3-1 series loss to the Montreal Canadiens in the qualification round earlier this month in Toronto. The Penguins also announced that forward Zach Aston-Reese will be sidelined for six months following surgery on his left shoulder. Vyas performed the procedure at UPMC Montefiore Hospital.

Aston-Reese, 26, tallied six goals and seven assists in 57 games this season. He has 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 116 games since making his Penguins debut in February 2018.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Browns RB Chubb evaluated for concussion

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was helped off the practice field Monday after a hard tackle. Chubb was being evaluated for a possible concussion, according to reports.Multiple reports said Chubb was tackled around the neck by line...

Epic Games asks judge to block Apple's removal of 'Fortnite' from app store

Epic Games said on Monday it was seeking to block Apple Incs removal of Fortnite from its app store and has asked a judge to prevent any retaliatory action against its other games in the store. In its filing, Epic Chief Executive Timothy Sw...

COVID-19 forces some U.S. schools to close, as new cases remain high in most states

Almost as quickly as they welcomed students back, some U.S. schools are closing again due to outbreaks of COVID-19, the latest challenge as the nation tries to reopen while the level of new cases per day remains high in most states. Schools...

People News Roundup: Two charged with 2002 NY murder and Independent counsel faults Chicago prosecutor's dismissal

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Two charged with 2002 New York murder in cold blood of rapper Jam Master JayRapper Jam Master Jay, one of the founder members of the Run-DMC, was murdered in 2002 in cold blood as part of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020