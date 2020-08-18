Left Menu
Nuggets beat Jazz in OT despite 57 from Mitchell

Mitchell, who had 22 points in the fourth quarter, scored on a 3-pointer to cut it to 128-122 with 1:08 left but Murray hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game and the Nuggets closed it out to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Denver rallied in the fourth to overcome a five-point deficit.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 02:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@nuggets)

Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 36 points in overtime, Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets overcame 57 points from Donovan Mitchell to beat the Utah Jazz 135-125 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series near Orlando on Monday. Mitchell set a franchise scoring record but had just six in the overtime when Denver outscored Utah 20-10.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. Jerami Grant had 19 points, Monte Morris added 14, Michael Porter Jr. scored 13 and Torrey Craig had 11 before fouling out for Denver.

For the Jazz, Joe Ingles scored 19, Jordan Clarkson chipped in 18 off the bench and Rudy Gobert had 17 for the Jazz. Utah played without guard Mike Conley, who left the bubble for the birth of his son. Denver was without guard Gary Harris (right hip strain) and forward Will Barton (right knee soreness).

The Nuggets scored the first eight points of overtime and never trailed in the extra period. Murray's 3-pointer made the score 123-115, and after Clarkson hit a turnaround jumper, Jokic drained another 3-pointer to put Denver ahead by nine. Mitchell, who had 22 points in the fourth quarter, scored on a 3-pointer to cut it to 128-122 with 1:08 left but Murray hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game and the Nuggets closed it out to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Denver rallied in the fourth to overcome a five-point deficit. Grant hit a 3-pointer and then converted a full-court pass from Jokic into a layup to make it 94-93 with 6:40 left. Mitchell hit a 3-pointer and two free throws to give the Jazz a four-point lead but Jokic scored five straight to put Denver ahead 103-102.

Mitchell again drilled a 3-pointer, scored on a driving layup, and hit two free throws to put the Jazz ahead by four, but Murray answered with eight points and Mitchell hit another jumper to tie it at 113 with 49 seconds left. Jokic and Mitchell each hit two free throws to make it 115-all, and Jokic missed a short hook at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

The Nuggets led 59-52 at halftime but Utah outscored them 31-19 in the third to take an 83-78 lead into the fourth quarter.

