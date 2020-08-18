Hornets suspend radio announcer following tweet

Left Menu
The Charlotte Hornets indefinitely suspended radio play-by-play announcer John Focke after a tweet he sent that included a racial slur, the team announced Tuesday. John has been suspended indefinitely as we investigate the matter more closely." Focke apologized Monday night on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:44 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@hornets)

The Charlotte Hornets indefinitely suspended radio play-by-play announcer John Focke after a tweet he sent that included a racial slur, the team announced Tuesday. On Monday. Focke was commenting on social media about the overtime game between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. The since-deleted tweet read, "Shot making in this Jazz- game is awesome! Murray and Mitchell going back and forth what a game!"

The slur, which was the "N word" instead of "Nuggets," was contained in the deleted text. "The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the recent social media post by radio broadcaster John Focke," the team said in a statement. "As an organization, we do not condone this type of language. John has been suspended indefinitely as we investigate the matter more closely."

Focke apologized Monday night on social media. "Earlier today I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game," Focke's tweet read. "I don't know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word.

"I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it ever since. I'm truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended." The Hornets hired Focke in April 2019. He previously was the executive producer and studio host for the Minnesota Timberwolves radio network and the radio play-by-play announcer for the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA.

He was named the 2017 Minnesota Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

