Ed Smith optimistic of Adil Rashid's Test cricket comeback

Ed Smith, England's national selector has said that spinner Adil Rashid could still make a comeback in the side's Test team despite no longer having a red-ball county contract.

19-08-2020
England national selector Ed Smith. . Image Credit: ANI

Ed Smith, England's national selector has said that spinner Adil Rashid could still make a comeback in the side's Test team despite no longer having a red-ball county contract. The 32-year-old Rashid has not featured in a first-class game since he played the first Test of the series against West Indies in January 2019.

He last played for his county, Yorkshire, in September 2017. "The main thing with Adil is that he's made really good strides with his shoulder injury and he's developed really well in recovery from that injury. His form is really good in white-ball cricket. We've all seen the skill and the mastery that he's displaying," ESPNCricinfo quoted Smith as saying.

"But he's coming back from a reasonably serious injury and there's a difference between bowling 10 overs and bowling 100 overs. He's still working on that physical side, but I think in the long-term Adil still has aspirations to play for England in all forms. We'll work with Adil and Yorkshire, see how his shoulder is and see if he is ready to play four- or five-day cricket," he added. Rashid's had also sustained a shoulder injury during the 2019 season and the bowler is currently the first-choice spinner in England's white-ball side.

After sustaining the injury, Rashid underwent a rehabilitation period and, as a result, the spinner decided to concentrate on white-ball cricket until September and then reassess his options. Rashid was last seen in action in the three-match ODI series against Ireland, and in this particular series, the spinner managed to scalp five wickets.

He will next be seen in action in the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, slated to begin from August 28. (ANI)

