Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID break gave us time to self-evaluate, says Savita as hockey camp resumes

Having completed their 14-day self-isolation period, the Indian senior men and women core probables resumed training with the national camp, which is expected to continue till September 30 at SAI South Centre. "When you are a professional athlete, it gets really hectic sometimes...As such you don't really get the chance to introspect at length, but these few months and especially the past 14 days, I've had the chance to look back on a lot of things and understand myself better," said Savita.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:13 IST
COVID break gave us time to self-evaluate, says Savita as hockey camp resumes
Hockey India logo Image Credit: ANI

The Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita says the coronavirus-forced break provided them a perfect opportunity to self-evaluate and analyze life on and off the field as the national camp resumed here on Wednesday after a month. Having completed their 14-day self-isolation period, the Indian senior men and women core probables resumed training with the national camp, which is expected to continue till September 30 at SAI South Centre.

"When you are a professional athlete, it gets really hectic sometimes...As such you don't really get the chance to introspect at length, but these few months and especially the past 14 days, I've had the chance to look back on a lot of things and understand myself better," said Savita. "What I've realized is that this is the only time I might get in my life where I can analyze a lot of things - personal and professional - and work towards bettering them...I totally believe that it has been one of the most important phases of my life." Barring the six COVID-19 recovered male players, including skipper Manpreet Singh, all members of the men and women teams resumed training with light activities on Wednesday.

The six COVID recovered players including Manpreet, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan B Pathak and Mandeep Singh, who were discharged from a city hospital on Monday, are currently in self-isolation inside the SAI campus here. "We have to get back to full fitness so we will be including outdoor running, high-intensity workouts, and a bit of stick-work to our schedule," Savita said. "We started today with an outdoor exercise session maintaining social distancing, and will be resuming sports activities on the hockey pitch to get our rhythm back while also following safety protocols as stated in the SOPs."

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

HCC-DBL JV wins Rs 1,335 cr Rail Vikas Nigam order

Hindustan Construction Company HCC in a joint venture with Dilip Buildcon Ltd DBL has been awarded a Rs 1,335 crore contract by Rail Vikas Nigam for construction of tunnels, bridges and formation works in a new broad gauge rail line between...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares nudge up as Wall Street record outweighs jitters on growth

European stocks edged up on Wednesday as a record high for U.S. stocks outweighed simmering worries over a resurgence in coronavirus cases that could undermine a nascent recovery.The broad Euro STOXX 600 gained 0.1 in choppy trading, with i...

Trump and Biden campaigns woo Hindus in US

In a sign of the growing political prominence of Hindus in America, the Trump and Biden campaigns are wooing this small religious minority community like never before. Hinduism is the fourth largest faith in the US, representing approximate...

Belarus challenger urges EU to support 'awakening' country

The Belarusian opposition leader has called on European leaders not to recognise fraudulent elections that extended the rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and sparked unprecedented mass protests in the country. In a video ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020