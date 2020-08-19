Left Menu
ISL 2020: Odisha FC to play all 'home' games at GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim

Odisha FC on Wednesday announced that the club will be playing all the 'home' games of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:06 IST
Doisha FC logo. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha FC on Wednesday announced that the club will be playing all the 'home' games of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The upcoming 2020-21 edition of the ISL will be staged completely in Goa due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020-21 season will start from November and it will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. "The #KalingaWarriors will be playing all the 'home' games in the upcoming @IndSuperLeague season at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa," Odisha FC tweeted.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) will be working closely with the Sports Authority Of Goa, Goa Football Association, and the State administration to ensure a safe and secure season. FSDL recently concluded a recce of the available infrastructure in Goa and has drawn up an extensive plan to undertake up-gradation from pitch and drainage refurbishment/maintenance, floodlights, and competition area uplift including players dressing rooms at each of the three stadiums.

The FSDL wishes to provide an individual training pitch to each of the clubs. Ten such training pitches have been identified in Goa, which will see upgrades over the next month before handing it over to the respective clubs. ISL 2020-21 promises to be one of the most intriguing seasons headlined by the introduction of Kolkata powerhouse ATK Mohun Bagan FC along with a rejuvenated City Football Group-led Mumbai City FC.

