Soccer-Real Madrid teenager Reinier completes loan switch to Dortmund

"Reinier is a player who possesses enormous talent and can be deployed in various attacking positions," said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc. "We've been keeping tabs on the lad for over two years; in addition to his outstanding technical qualities, he also boasts a strong physical presence.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:46 IST
Borussia Dortmund have signed Brazilian attacking midfielder Reinier from Real Madrid on a two-year loan deal, the German Bundesliga club announced on Wednesday https://www.bvb.de/eng/News/Overview/Borussia-Dortmund-sign-Reinier-on-loan. Having come through the youth ranks at Rio de Janeiro-based Flamengo, Reinier won the double of domestic title and Copa Libertadores with the Brazilian side in 2019.

The 18-year-old moved from Flamengo to Real Madrid for a reported 30 million euros ($35.84 million) in January, but is yet to make his senior debut for the La Liga club. "Reinier is a player who possesses enormous talent and can be deployed in various attacking positions," said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

"We've been keeping tabs on the lad for over two years; in addition to his outstanding technical qualities, he also boasts a strong physical presence. "Following the long break from competitive football, we'll give him the necessary time to adapt to professional football in Germany and he can then be an additional option for us going forward."

Reinier, a Brazil Under-23 international, follows the footsteps of Moroccan full back Achraf Hakimi, who spent two years on loan at Dortmund before Real sold him to Inter Milan last month. "The club is known for its focus on young players and improving them," Reinier said. "I would like to learn a lot and play a lot here, help the team and be successful." ($1 = 0.8371 euros)

