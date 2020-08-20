Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Sheffield United sign goalkeeper Ramsdale following Henderson departure

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 01:50 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 01:50 IST
Soccer-Sheffield United sign goalkeeper Ramsdale following Henderson departure

Sheffield United have signed English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth on a four-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday. Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported United paid Bournemouth 18.5 million pounds ($24.25 million) to bring Ramsdale back to Bramall Lane after his move to the south-coast club in 2017.

Ramsdale, 22, made 37 appearances last season for Bournemouth, who were relegated to the second tier Championship on the final day of the campaign. "I'm very fortunate to be able to come back to a place I call home and I'm just excited to get going," Ramsdale said in a statement https://www.sufc.co.uk/news/2020/august/ramsdale-signs.

"It wasn't an easy decision to leave Bournemouth, but when a club comes in for you, shows that faith it has and is willing to pay this sort of money then obviously I've got to do a lot to repay it." Ramsdale will replace Dean Henderson who has returned to his parent club Manchester United after spending two seasons on loan at Sheffield United.

"I will look back at the last two years as an important chapter in my career and more than anything, I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to learn and develop with such a class group of lads," Henderson wrote on social media https://twitter.com/deanhenderson/status/1296115779742642178. ($1 = 0.7628 pounds)

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain ends mandatory self-isolation for all arrivals

Bahrain announced on Wednesday it would end a protocol that required all those arriving in the country to self-isolate at home for 10 days regardless of the outcome of testing, its health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.Instead, i...

First-ever flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai to bring 61 stranded Indians

The first-ever flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai, Air Madagascar will be evacuating 61 Indians stranded due to COVID-19 pandemic and to bring back about 160 Malagasy citizens from India on Thursday. We at the Embassy of India in Antananari...

Mali coup: UN peacekeeping mission ‘must and will continue’ operations

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres continues to follow the developments very closely and with deep concern, his Spokesman, Stphane Dujarric, told journalists on Wednesday. The UN chief had earlier condemned the mutiny, while calling for...

Woman, her kids went missing in Andhra's West Godavari, locals suspect suicide

A woman along with her two children went missing since Tuesday in West Godavari district, police said. Kovvuru town inspector MVSN Murty said the locals suspect that the three might have jumped into the river but nobody saw them committing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020