Seahawks to play first three home games without fans

The Seattle Seahawks have made the decision to play at least their first three home games without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic, the club announced Wednesday. The games include their home opener on Sept. 20 in prime time against the New England Patriots, Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys, and their Week 5 game (Oct. 11) vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult determination to play at least our first three home games (Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 11) without fans in attendance," the Seahawks said in a statement. "While CenturyLink Field has become the best home field advantage in the league thanks to the energy and passion of the 12s, the health and safety of all of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority. While we are hopeful that conditions will improve as the season moves forward, we will continue to follow the lead of public health and government officials to make future decisions about having fans in attendance."

The Seahawks' decision is similar to the Patriots, who have decided to play without fans for at least the month of September, which encompasses two home games. --Field Level Media