Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seahawks to play first three home games without fans

The Seattle Seahawks have made the decision to play at least their first three home games without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic, the club announced Wednesday. the Minnesota Vikings. "After careful consideration, we have made the difficult determination to play at least our first three home games (Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 04:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 04:10 IST
Seahawks to play first three home games without fans

The Seattle Seahawks have made the decision to play at least their first three home games without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic, the club announced Wednesday. The games include their home opener on Sept. 20 in prime time against the New England Patriots, Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys, and their Week 5 game (Oct. 11) vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult determination to play at least our first three home games (Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 11) without fans in attendance," the Seahawks said in a statement. "While CenturyLink Field has become the best home field advantage in the league thanks to the energy and passion of the 12s, the health and safety of all of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority. While we are hopeful that conditions will improve as the season moves forward, we will continue to follow the lead of public health and government officials to make future decisions about having fans in attendance."

The Seahawks' decision is similar to the Patriots, who have decided to play without fans for at least the month of September, which encompasses two home games. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Indiana Jones 5 release possible in 2022, David Koepp exited, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Helicopter pilot killed in crash while fighting California wildfire

The pilot of a helicopter fighting a fire in central California was killed on Wednesday when his water-dropping aircraft crashed, authorities said.The Bell UH-1H helicopter was on a mission on the Hills Fire, near the city of Coalinga, Fres...

Royals’ Keller nearly unhittable in shutout of Reds

Brad Keller continued his stellar start to the season, allowing three hits in 6 23 scoreless innings, as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Keller didnt allow a hit unti...

Brazil sees early signs coronavirus spread is slowing

The spread of coronavirus in Brazil could be about to slow, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, amid reports the transmission rate has fallen below the key level and early signs of a gradual decline in the weekly totals of cases and fata...

'Lightning siege' sparks wildfires across California wine country

Lightning strikes sparked hundreds of wildfires in Northern Californias wine country on Wednesday, burning dozens of structures and forcing thousands to flee their homes. California was hit by nearly 11,000 lightning strikes in 72 hours, sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020