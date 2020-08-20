Left Menu
Chris Silverwood bats for starting Test matches half-an-hour earlier in England

England's coach Chris Silverwood has joined the call for starting Test matches half-an-hour earlier than usual in the UK.

England coach Chris Silverwood. (File image). Image Credit: ANI

England's coach Chris Silverwood has joined the call for starting Test matches half-an-hour earlier than usual in the UK. Only 134.3 overs were bowled in the second Test between England and Pakistan with 38.1 of them being bowled on the final day.

The entire second Test was hampered by the combination of bad light and rain. Silverwood suggested starting the match half an earlier than usual when a respectable amount of time has been lost in the match.

"The earlier start time makes a lot of sense to me. What is the harm in starting at half-ten? That was mentioned in commentary and in the papers. We have a period we could use at the start of the day, but we lump it all on the end when we know the light is probably going to be an issue again. So to me, the earlier start time would be perfectly acceptable. It makes sense," ESPNCricinfo quoted Silverwood as saying. "I've had no official word it'll happen. But in my opinion, it would be a good idea. I know there are chats going on around it. There will be no complaints from us if it happens. Yes, it should be straightforward. We're all here anyway. It's not like any of us are travelling. It wouldn't be very difficult to make it happen," he added.

Silverwood also said that playing with brighter balls and improved floodlights can be considered to do away with the issue of bad light in Test cricket. "There's a lot of chat going on about possible solutions. There are a few things we can look at. A possible change in the colour of the ball is one of them. Whether pink is the answer I'm not sure, but could we use a lighter shade of red instead of the real dark reds that bowlers like because they swing more," Silverwood said.

"Could we get to a stage when floodlights offer a minimum standard of light? I'm not an expert, but could that be achieved? And are light-enhancing glasses an option as well? We all want to play as much as possible. That's what we're here for," he added. Pakistan had scored 236 runs in the first innings of the second Test, and England only got a chance to spend a respectable amount of time in the middle with the bat on the final day of the match.

The side managed to put up 110/4 before the match ended in a draw. England has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford by three wickets.

The third and final Test will be played at Southampton from Friday, August 21. (ANI)

