Sports News Roundup: Bryan brothers not on U.S. Open entry list; Lightning get revenge, send Jackets home and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bryan brothers not on U.S. Open entry list

Bob and Mike Bryan, the most successful doubles pair in the history of tennis, were not on the entry list for the U.S. Open released on Wednesday, raising the prospect that the 42-year-old twins may have chosen to end their professional careers. The Californian pair, famous for their trademark chest-bump celebration, had previously announced they would bid farewell after this year's tournament at Flushing Meadows, scene of their Grand Slam debut in 1995.

Olympics: Torch relay schedule intact for next year - Kyodo

Tokyo Olympic organisers plan to follow roughly the same schedule, delayed by a year, for the nationwide torch relay preceeding the postponed summer Games, Kyodo News reported on Thursday. The relay is expected to start on March 25, 2021, in Fukushima prefecture from the J-Village soccer training centre, a symbol of Japan's reconstruction from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, Kyodo said, citing unidentified officials with knowledge of the matter.

Muirfield to host AIG Women's Open for first time in 2022

The R&A announced on Wednesday the venues for the next five editions of the AIG Women's Open, with Muirfield set to stage the major in 2022, five years after voting to admit women members. Muirfield is one of three courses set to host a women's major for the first time, along with Walton Heath in London and Royal Porthcawl in Wales which will stage the 2023 and 2025 editions, respectively.

NHL roundup: Lightning get revenge, send Jackets home

Brayden Point's overtime goal gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a series-clinching, 5-4 victory in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday in Toronto. Point scored 5:12 into the extra frame to send Tampa Bay into the second round for the fourth time in six seasons. Point also scored the winner during the Lightning's epic five-overtime victory over Columbus in Game 1 of the series. The victory provides some revenge for the Lightning, who were eliminated by Columbus in a four-game sweep in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Two players in quarantine at U.S. Open bubble after contact tracing

Argentina's Guido Pella and Hugo Dellien of Bolivia are in risk of missing the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 31, after they were put in quarantine for 14 days due to their fitness trainer testing positive for COVID-19. The United States Tennis Association said on Tuesday that a non-player has tested positive for the virus within the controlled environment that will host the Western & Southern Open and the U.S. Open in New York.

MLB roundup: Machado, Padres slam Rangers in 10th

Manny Machado hit a walk-off grand slam on a full count with one out in the 10th inning Wednesday night, giving the host San Diego Padres a 6-3 win over the Texas Rangers. With Jurickson Profar on second to start the inning and representing the tying run, Texas reliever Rafael Montero (0-1) walked Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis Jr. after pinch hitter Greg Garcia had bunted Profar to third.

Japan's Olympic doubles champion Takahashi announces retirement

Japan's Olympic badminton champion Ayaka Takahashi will not defend her doubles crown with Misaki Matsutomo at next year's Tokyo Games after announcing she will retire at the end of the month. Takahashi and Matsutomo defeated Denmark's Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl in the Rio Olympics in 2016 to claim the women's doubles gold medal and secure their nation's first ever badminton title.

McIlroy focused on attitude to regain form

Rory McIlroy is entering the FedEx Cup playoffs with a fresh perspective. McIlroy has been scuffling lately on the course, but he said he felt better after receiving a piece of advice this week: "Don't let your golf influence your attitude; let your attitude influence your golf."

NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs pull level with Clippers

Luka Doncic had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Dallas Mavericks earned a 127-114 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday near Orlando to even their opening-round Western Conference playoff series at one win apiece. Kristaps Porzingis added 23 points and seven rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17 points, and Trey Burke finished with 16 points as the Mavericks leveled the best-of-seven series.

Report: No NFL cheerleaders or mascots on sidelines this fall

No cheerleaders, mascots or sideline reporters will be allowed on the field during the 2020 season, according to the updated COVID-19 protocols established by the NFL and the players association. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the new restrictions Wednesday.