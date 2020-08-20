Cowboys RT Collins misses practice after car crash

Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins is expected to be fine after being involved in an automotive accident on Thursday morning, multiple media outlets reported. The 27-year-old Collins, who did not practice on Thursday, has worked off to the side at the start of training camp as he addresses a soft-tissue injury.

The Cowboys' offensive line nearly absorbed another hit on Thursday after seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith raised eyebrows by leaving practice early with an undisclosed injury. Smith reportedly is "fine," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Dallas' offensive line will have a new look following the offseason retirement of five-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick. Backup tackles Cam Erving and Brandon Knight have also missed time during the offseason for the Cowboys, who signed former XFL offensive lineman Pace Murphy earlier in the week. Also on Thursday, cornerback Jourdan Lewis left practice with an apparent left ankle injury during team drills.

--Field Level Media