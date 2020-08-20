Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaguars TE Oliver to be placed on IR

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Josh Oliver will be placed on injured reserve following foot surgery, head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Thursday. The move will end Oliver's season before it starts. Oliver broke a bone in his left foot on a non-contact play during Sunday's practice and had surgery this week.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:27 IST
Jaguars TE Oliver to be placed on IR

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Josh Oliver will be placed on injured reserve following foot surgery, head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Thursday. The move will end Oliver's season before it starts.

Oliver broke a bone in his left foot on a non-contact play during Sunday's practice and had surgery this week. It marks a second straight lost year for the 2019 third-round pick, who played in just four games as a rookie, finishing with three catches for 15 yards. He missed the first six games with a hamstring injury and the final six with small fractures in his back.

The Jaguars drafted the 23-year-old 69th overall out of San Jose State in 2019. The Jaguars also activated running back Ryquell Armstead and offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, while linebackers Myles Jack and K'Lavon Chaisson returned to practice.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-F1's engine mode changes to be delayed to after Belgium

Formula One is set to delay until after next weeks Belgian Grand Prix plans to restrict engine modes in qualifying, a move world champion Lewis Hamilton has said is aimed at slowing his Mercedes team. The governing FIA has yet to issue a te...

Maha CM directs to appoint experts committee over NEP implementation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given directions to appoint a committee consisting of education experts and practitioners to systematically approach the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state. CM Uddhav...

Bangladeshi woman apprehended in WB's Nadia while illegally crossing border

A Bangladeshi woman was apprehended by BSF troops in Nadia district in West Bengal while she was crossing the border illegally. On August 20, 2020, acting on specific information about the illegal crossing of few Bangladeshi nationals the C...

Pfizer looks at vaccine with fewest side effects

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will take its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the fewest side effects into final-stage testing. In an online report Thursday, Pfizer researchers compared data from early-stage testing of two vaccine ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020