Jaguars TE Oliver to be placed on IR

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Josh Oliver will be placed on injured reserve following foot surgery, head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Thursday. The move will end Oliver's season before it starts.

Oliver broke a bone in his left foot on a non-contact play during Sunday's practice and had surgery this week. It marks a second straight lost year for the 2019 third-round pick, who played in just four games as a rookie, finishing with three catches for 15 yards. He missed the first six games with a hamstring injury and the final six with small fractures in his back.

The Jaguars drafted the 23-year-old 69th overall out of San Jose State in 2019. The Jaguars also activated running back Ryquell Armstead and offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, while linebackers Myles Jack and K'Lavon Chaisson returned to practice.

--Field Level Media