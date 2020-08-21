Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naseem earns a call-up as Pakistan name 17-man squad for T20Is against England

The three T20Is are scheduled to be held on August 28, 30, and September 1 in Manchester. Pakistan squad for England T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz..

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:59 IST
Naseem earns a call-up as Pakistan name 17-man squad for T20Is against England

Teenage tearaway pacer Naseem Shah was on Friday included in Pakistan's 17-member squad announced for the three T20Is against England beginning on August 28. The 17-year-old, who has played six Tests so far, is yet to make his white-ball debut for Pakistan.

Besides Naseem, Pakistan also included 19-year-old batsman Haider Ali, who performed well in the U-19 side, first class cricket and Pakistan Super League. Babar Azam, who lead the team to a T20 series win against Bangladesh earlier this year, will continue to captain the side in the upcoming series which will conclude on September 1.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, a wicket-keeper batsman, has also been named in the squad. Experienced pacers Mohammad Amir, who had withdrawn from the tour due to the birth of his second child, and Wahab Riaz also return to the side, along with batsman Fakhar Zaman.

All-rounder Shoaib Malik, who arrived in England on August 12, has also been named in the squad and will be joining his colleagues after clearing the COVID-19 tests. "This is mostly the same team which has been featuring in the shortest format for us. Besides retaining the core, we have inducted youngsters like Haider Ali ... and Naseem Shah as we had an opportunity to keep a bigger pool due to Covid-19 pandemic," Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said in PCB media release.

"Usually, the T20I team comes together for a brief period but due to the current situation most of the players have been here with us for more than a month and it has provided us a good opportunity to work on the development of the team and the young players." "So, even the players who might not get an opportunity to play will benefit from the experience they are getting here," added the former skipper, who is also Pakistan's chief selector. The three T20Is are scheduled to be held on August 28, 30, and September 1 in Manchester.

Pakistan squad for England T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Peace envoy, ex-Sen. George Mitchell diagnosed with leukemia

Former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell of Maine, a famed peace envoy in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, is starting treatment for leukemia at a Boston hospital on Friday, a day after his 87th birthday. The Portland Press Herald obtained an email o...

Brazil fires top parks official in latest environmental reshuffle

The head of Brazils national parks service has been removed, according to the official government gazette on Friday, in the latest management change under the right-wing government, which has sought to weaken environmental protections. The ...

Congregational prayers offered in major mosques, shrines in Kashmir first time since lockdown

Congregational prayers were offered in major mosques and shrines in Kashmir on Friday for the first time since the nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 crises was imposed in March, officials said. The Friday congregational prayers we...

Lata Mangeshkar extends speedy recovery wishes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is the latest name to join the growing list of celebrities in extending their prayers and recovery wishes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The iconic singer is undergoing treatment at Chennais MGM Healthcare f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020