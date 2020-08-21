Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Crawley’s maiden ton lifts England in third test v Pakistan

Crawley made his test debut against New Zealand in December and having scored three half-centuries in 11 previous innings, including 53 in the previous test against Pakistan, he finally entered the three-figure club. After losing the toss and being asked to bowl, Pakistan had early success when struggling England opener Rory Burns (6) was caught at third slip by Shan Masood off the bowling of seamer Shaheen Afridi.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:33 IST
Cricket-Crawley’s maiden ton lifts England in third test v Pakistan

Zak Crawley enhanced his burgeoning reputation with a near faultless first test century to lead England to a commanding 332 for four at the close of play on the opening day of the third and final test against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

Crawley, 22, had only scored three first class hundreds prior to the test, but was in imperious form as he ended the day on a career-best 171 not out. He put on an unbeaten 205 for the fifth wicket with Jos Buttler (87 not out) to get England out of some early trouble.

The pair came together with the home side teetering on 127 for four, but provided a classy counter-punch with some aggressive batting in blustery conditions that made it a hard slog for Pakistan’s seam attack. Crawley made his test debut against New Zealand in December and having scored three half-centuries in 11 previous innings, including 53 in the previous test against Pakistan, he finally entered the three-figure club.

After losing the toss and being asked to bowl, Pakistan had early success when struggling England opener Rory Burns (6) was caught at third slip by Shan Masood off the bowling of seamer Shaheen Afridi. Dom Sibley (22) was trapped leg before wicket by wily leg-spinner Yasir Shah (2-107), who also accounted for Ollie Pope (3) with a quicker delivery that pinned the middle-order batsman on the back foot and clattered into his stumps.

Joe Root (29) looked well set before he received a superb delivery from 17-year-old seamer Naseem Shah that caught his outside edge as it jagged away and provided a catch for wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. Pakistan need to win the test to level the series after England claimed the first match in Manchester by three wickets, and the rain-hit second fixture ended in a draw.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Retired bureaucrat Rajiv Kumar appointed EC in place of Ashok Lavasa

Retired bureaucrat Rajiv Kumar was appointed the election commissioner on Friday in place of Ashok Lavasa, who has resigned. President Ram Nath Kovind cleared Kumars appointment with effect from the date of his assuming office. Kumars appoi...

Man held for black-marketing of N-95 masks

The crime branch has arrested a 36-year-old man from Worli in Central Mumbai for selling duplicate N-95 masks in the black market, a police official said on Friday. The accused was identified as Riyaz Ahmed Rais Ahmed Khan, a resident of Sh...

EC guidelines fall short of ensuring conduct of polls in 'free, non-partisan' manner: Cong

The Congress on Friday alleged that the Election Commissions guidelines for holding polls during the coronavirus pandemic fall far short of ensuring conduct of elections in a free, non-partisan and fair fashion without giving undue advantag...

Germany issues travel warnings for Brussels, French Guyana

Germany on Friday warned against travel to Brussels because of the high rate of coronavirus infections in the Belgian capital, which is also home to the main organs of the European Union.The German Foreign Ministry warned against non-essent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020