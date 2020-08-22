Left Menu
Development News Edition

Edwards the betting favorite to be NBA's top selection

The Minnesota Timberwolves won Thursday's draft lottery and the two sportsbooks rate, Edwards, as the player who will most pique the club's interest. DraftKings lists Edwards as -134 to be the first pick followed by LaMelo Ball (+280) and James Wiseman (+320).

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 01:50 IST
Edwards the betting favorite to be NBA's top selection
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@NBA)

Anthony Edwards is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, according to odds released by DraftKings and FanDuel. The Minnesota Timberwolves won Thursday's draft lottery and the two sportsbooks rate, Edwards, as the player who will most pique the club's interest.

DraftKings lists Edwards as -134 to be the first pick followed by LaMelo Ball (+280) and James Wiseman (+320). FanDuel also has Edwards (-110) as the favorite to go No. 1 but lists Wiseman (+200) next and Ball (+300) third. Edwards averaged 19.1 points last season in his one campaign at Georgia. The 19-year-old guard has dazzling athletic ability but his outside shot needs improvement as he made just 29.4 percent from 3-point range.

The 7-foot-1 Wiseman played just three games at Memphis due to eligibility reasons but the former No. 1 recruit is coveted for his defensive projections. The 19-year-old averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks in the short college stint. Ball, who turns 19 on Saturday, is a flashy player but also needs to raise his shooting prowess. He played professionally in Australia and won National Basketball League Rookie of the Year honors while averaging 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists but shot 37.5 percent from the field, including 25 percent from 3-point range.

Deni Avdija (+1300) and Obi Toppin (+1300) round out the top five on FanDuel. Avdija plays in Israel while Toppin was the consensus national college player of the year at Dayton. DraftKings lists Avdija and Southern California big man Onyeka Okongwu at +2000. The entity lists Toppin sixth on the board at +3000.

FanDuel has Okongwu at +4000. The Golden State Warriors have the second pick in the NBA Draft. The Charlotte Hornets are third, followed by the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 release update, title revealed, get other latest updates

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 has become a highly demanding anime series since Season 4 premiered on August 6. Many anime enthusiasts are expecting the fifth season in this year.The release of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 was expected in...

Brazil prosecutors accuse two in alleged Petrobras-Maersk corruption scheme

Brazilian prosecutors pressed charges on Friday against two people for an alleged scheme to obtain confidential market information from Petrobras to benefit A.P. Moller-Maersk, the worlds largest shipping company. The case stems from an inv...

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Traissic encounter; Scientists peer inside ancient Egyptian cat and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Monster swallows monster Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounterIn a warm shallow sea about 240 million years ago in what is now southwestern China, a large dolphin-like marine re...

Interpol red notices issued for ex-paramilitary boss, Colombia says

Three Interpol red notices have been issued for former paramilitary boss Salvatore Mancuso, the Colombian government said on Friday. Mancuso is in custody in the United States, where he was convicted of drug trafficking following his extrad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020