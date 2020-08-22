Left Menu
Development News Edition

A's cruise past slumping Angels

The A's weren't finished in the first, getting a two-run double from Piscotty for a 3-0 lead. Heaney settled in after that inning, and the Angels cut their deficit to 3-1 in the fifth on Rendon's RBI single.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 11:50 IST
A's cruise past slumping Angels
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Angels)

Stephen Piscotty had two hits and drove in three runs, Marcus Semien homered, and the Oakland A's held on to beat the visiting Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Friday night. A's starter Mike Fiers (3-1) benefitted from an early lead and was able to pitch into the sixth inning for the fourth time in six starts this season. Four Oakland relievers closed it out, including Liam Hendriks, who pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his ninth save in 10 chances.

Mark Canha added two hits and two runs for Oakland, which won its third game in a row. Los Angeles dropped its fourth in a row and its eighth in the past nine. Anthony Rendon had four hits for the Angels, David Fletcher added three hits, and Andrelton Simmons had two in his first game since July 27. Simmons had been out due to a sprained left ankle. Mike Trout hit a two-run single.

Angels starter Andrew Heaney found trouble almost immediately. Semien hit Heaney's second pitch over the fence in center for his fourth home run and a 1-0 Oakland lead. The A's weren't finished in the first, getting a two-run double from Piscotty for a 3-0 lead.

Heaney settled in after that inning, and the Angels cut their deficit to 3-1 in the fifth on Rendon's RBI single. But in the bottom of the fifth, Heaney surrendered an RBI double to Matt Olson, knocking the left-hander out of the game. Piscotty added an RBI single off Angels reliever Mike Mayers, with the run charged to Heaney, putting Oakland up 5-1.

Heaney (1-2) gave up five runs on six hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out six. Fiers took the 5-1 lead into the sixth but he didn't make it out of the inning. He left the game with two on and one out. A two-run infield single by Trout off J.B. Wendelken cut the deficit to 5-3, both runs charged to Fiers.

Fiers gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. He fanned three.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

One AK-47, two pistols recovered after intruders killed by BSF in Punjab, search operation underway

One AK-47 semi-automatic rifle and two pistols have been recovered so far in the ongoing search operation by the Border Security Force BSF in Tarn Taran, Punjab on Saturday. BSF troops have recovered 1 AK 47 and 2 pistols, during a search o...

Forced to travel 50 km for online classes, children in Maha villages reach out to NCPCR for Internet

Around 200 children were forced to travel 50 kilometers everyday to reach an area with Internet connection to attend online classes from their remote coastal villages in Maharashtra after they were hit first COVID-19 lockdown and then cyclo...

Netflix pulls plug on 'The Society', 'I Am Not Okay With This'

Netflix has decided not to go ahead with the second season of its two shows -- The Society and I Am Not Okay With This. According to Variety, the reason behind the two shows cancellation was the uncertainty around when they could begin prod...

Lacklustre Ganesha festivities in Karnataka due to

The COVID-19 and grim flood situation in certain parts of Karnataka have cast their shadow on the Ganesha festival this year with lacklustre celebrations across the state. There was very poor turnout of devotees at the Ganesha temples and v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020