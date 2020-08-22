Left Menu
Filipino club United City FC sign Trevor James Morgan as head coach

Philippines Football League club United City FC have signed former East Bengal and Kerala Blasters coach Trevor James Morgan as their new head coach.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 22-08-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 13:40 IST
United City FC logo. Image Credit: ANI

Philippines Football League club United City FC have signed former East Bengal and Kerala Blasters coach Trevor James Morgan as their new head coach. The veteran coach replaces Serbian Risto Vidakovic, who recently left the club.

British - Australian Morgan, a decorated football manager, who most recently headed the Bhutan national team, won a number of silverware during his stint with the Indian Super League -- winning 8 trophies across 3 seasons, including the Calcutta Cup in 2012-2013; and the Calcutta League in 2011-2013 and 2016-2017. Also under his mentorship, East Bengal reached quarterfinals of 2013 AFC Cup with an unbeaten record, a feat that no other Indian club has achieved in the history of this competition."I cannot wait to get onto the training field with the players and look forward to working with a group of high-quality players and staff. I have been given a wonderful opportunity to take an already very successful team to the next level and I will give everything I have to help improve our team and to further establish Philippine Football as a force to be reckoned with in Asia," Morgan said in a statement. United City FC was formerly known as Ceres Negros FC. In July 2020 after the former owner and chairman Leo Rey Yanson stepped down and Emirati-Philippine sports marketing firm MMC Sportz Asia took over the club and renamed it as United City FC. (ANI)

