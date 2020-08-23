White has six RBIs as Mariners rout Rangers

Rookie Evan White homered and drove in six runs, and Justus Sheffield pitched six strong innings, as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 10-1 on Saturday night. It was the Rangers' seventh consecutive defeat.

White, who entered the game batting just .133, returned to the lineup after being sidelined since fouling a ball off his left kneecap Wednesday. He hit a two-run double in a three-run first inning, a three-run homer in the third off Rangers right-hander Jordan Lyles (1-3) and a run-scoring groundout in the eighth for the final run. Because Rangers starter Kolby Allard lasted just two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Mariners, Lyles was counted on to provide some innings Saturday. He lasted four, allowing eight runs on 11 hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Sheffield (2-2) posted his third consecutive strong outing, having allowed just two earned runs over his past 18 innings. The left-hander walked one and struck out five. The Mariners took a 3-0 lead in the first. With one out, Sam Haggerty lined a single to center and Lewis did the same, sending Haggerty to third. The first run scored on Kyle Seager's sacrifice fly. Austin Nola singled to right, sending Lewis to third. After Nola took second on a wild pitch, White doubled to left to score both runners.

The Rangers got a run back in the top of the third as Rob Refsnyder was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a one-out single to right by Nick Solak. Danny Santana's sacrifice fly to left made it 3-1. The Mariners scored five times in the bottom of the inning to pull away.

Lewis led off with a single to right and Seager and Nola followed with singles to center, scoring Lewis. White then lined a 1-2 pitch over the left-field wall to make it 7-1. Jake Fraley, called up earlier in the day, doubled to right and took third on a wild pitch. Fraley scored on Tim Lopes' groundout to short. Shed Long Jr.'s two-out, ground-rule double down the right-field line made it 9-1 in the seventh and White brought home the last run an inning later.

