Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Langasque captures first European Tour title in Wales

Victory ensures Langasque a place in next month's U.S. Open Championship after finishing in the top 10 of the UK Swing Order of Merit, alongside Valimaki. "Everything in golf can go so quick," said Langasque.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 21:23 IST
Golf-Langasque captures first European Tour title in Wales

France's Romain Langasque overturned a five-shot deficit to claim his maiden European Tour title at the Wales Open on Sunday. Langasque, 25, produced six birdies in a bogey-free round of six-under-par 65 to surge through a congested leaderboard and finish eight-under at the Celtic Manor Resort, two strokes clear of Finn Sami Valimaki, who carded a 69.

English duo David Dixon and Matthew Jordan shared third place at five-under, a shot clear compatriots Laurie Canter and James Morrison, and Swede Sebastian Soderberg. Victory ensures Langasque a place in next month's U.S. Open Championship after finishing in the top 10 of the UK Swing Order of Merit, alongside Valimaki.

"Everything in golf can go so quick," said Langasque. "I’m really happy, this is where we all want to be. "Playing my first U.S. Open this year, the good thing is with no public there's less pressure on it being my first one. I'm really proud of myself."

Connor Syme and Justin Harding also booked their places for the major championship at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, alongside Sam Horsfield, Thomas Detry, Andy Sullivan, Rasmus Hojgaard, Renato Paratore and Adrian Otaegui.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Louisiana, Cuba residents evacuate as twin storms take aim at U.S. coast

Coastal residents in low-lying areas of Louisiana and Cuba were evacuating on Sunday, while roads turned to rivers in Haitis capital city, as twin hurricanes threatened the Caribbean and U.S. Gulf Coast.Marco, which strengthened to a hurric...

Indian-American Nikki Haley among star speakers on first day of Republican convention

Popular Indian-American Republican politician and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, will be among the star speakers on the first day of the Republican National Convention beginning on Monday, according to a list r...

Ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar bats for Sonia to continue as Cong chief

Amid calls for a leadership change, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Ashwani Kumar on Sunday said this is not the time for an electoral exercise that is potentially divisive and the need of the hour is to close ranks. He sai...

Belarus protesters flood into Minsk, briefly approach Lukashenko residence

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding President Alexander Lukashenko step down flooded into Minsk on Sunday, at one point demonstrating briefly near his residence in a pointed display of opposition to his long rule, before dispersing pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020