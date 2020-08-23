304th-ranked Popov wins Women's British Open for 1st major
Sophia Popov became the first female golfer from Germany to capture a major title when she won the Women's British Open by two strokes at Royal Troon on Sunday. She hadn't previously won on the LPGA Tour, the second-tier Symetra Tour or on the Ladies European Tour.PTI | Troon | Updated: 23-08-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 22:26 IST
Sophia Popov became the first female golfer from Germany to capture a major title when she won the Women's British Open by two strokes at Royal Troon on Sunday. Popov, who went into the final round with a three-shot lead, bounced back from bogeying the first hole by making five birdies in her 3-under 68. Jasmine Suwannapura was the runner-up after shooting 67.
It completed one of the most unlikely wins in the tournament's history. Popov is ranked No. 304 and dropped off the LPGA Tour last year. She hadn't previously won on the LPGA Tour, the second-tier Symetra Tour or on the Ladies European Tour. The winner's check of USD 675,000 is more than six times her entire career earnings before Sunday.
