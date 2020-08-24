Left Menu
Soccer-Elche win playoff to return to La Liga after long saga

Elche were promoted to La Liga by beating 10-man Girona 1-0 away thanks to a goal deep in stoppage time from Pere Milla in the Segunda Division playoff final, return leg on Sunday after the first leg had ended goalless.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 04:29 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 04:29 IST
Elche were promoted to La Liga by beating 10-man Girona 1-0 away thanks to a goal deep in stoppage time from Pere Milla in the Segunda Division playoff final, return leg on Sunday after the first leg had ended goalless. Milla's header, which came after Girona's talismanic striker Cristhian Stuani was sent off in the 61st minute for a rash challenge, was the final twist of an enthralling and surreal season finale in Spain's second-tier.

Elche had only sneaked into the playoff positions on the last day of the season, finishing sixth as nearest challengers Fuenlabrada had their match with Deportivo La Coruna called off due to several players testing positive for COVID-19. After a series of disputes between clubs and the league's organising bodies, that game was rescheduled over two weeks later, with Fuenlabrada needing just a point against already-relegated Deportivo to finish sixth at Elche's expense.

But Fuenlabrada conceded a last-gasp penalty and lost 2-1, allowing Elche a shot at returning to the top flight five years after they were relegated due to financial irregularities. They survived having a player sent off after half an hour in their semi-final first leg with Real Zaragoza to draw 0-0, reaching the final by winning the second leg away from home 1-0 thanks to a late strike from 40-year-old striker Nino.

