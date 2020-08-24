Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Free hit' for batters, 'free ball' for bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin calls for even contest

Amid the ongoing Mankad debate, Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has come up with a new idea saying that there should be a 'free ball' for bowlers just like 'free hit' exists for the batsmen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 12:47 IST
'Free hit' for batters, 'free ball' for bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin calls for even contest
Ravichandran Ashwin (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing Mankad debate, Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has come up with a new idea saying that there should be a 'free ball' for bowlers just like 'free hit' exists for the batsmen. A free hit is awarded to the batting side when a bowler bowls a no-ball. After the no-ball, the subsequent delivery is called 'free hit' and the batsman cannot be dismissed on that delivery other than run out.

Ashwin said there should be a 'free ball' if the batsman on the non-striker end leaves the crease before the ball is bowled. Also, if the batsman gets out on the 'free ball', batting side 'will be docked five runs.' "Make it a free ball for the bowler. If the batsmen get out of that ball, the batting team will be docked 5 runs. Free hit adds to the drama for a batter, let's give a chance to the bowlers too. As of now, everyone watches the game hoping that 'the bowlers will get smacked today'," Ashwin tweeted.

The topic of Mankad came into discussions again since the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting said he will talk to Ashwin about not resorting to Mankad in the upcoming edition of the league. Last year, Ashwin, who was with Kings XI Punjab at the time, had Mankad Buttler when the batsman went out from his crease. The dismissal sparked a huge debate on social media as to whether the dismissal is in the spirit of the game or not. In the 2020 edition of the IPL, Ashwin will represent Delhi Capitals.

"I will be having a chat with him about Mankad, that's the first thing I'll do. Obviously, he wasn't in our squad last year, he's one of our players that we tried to bring in this year. Look, he's a terrific bowler, and he's done a great job in the IPL for a long period of time now, but I must admit watching that last season, as soon as it happened and he did that, I actually sat our boys down and said -- Look, I know he's done it, there'll be others around the tournament who'll think about doing this well but that's not going to be the way that we play our cricket. We won't be doing that," the Grade Cricketer's Podcast had quoted Ponting as saying. The 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19- November 10 and it will be staged across three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad starts denotifying designated COVID-19 hospitals

The Ahmedabad civic body on Monday said it has decided to denotify some designated COVID-19 hospitals in view of the number of coronavirus cases coming down in the city. In the first phase, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation AMC has denoti...

Hong Kong stocks post one-month closing high as techs shine

Hong Kong stocks rose to a one-month closing high on Monday, led by tech firms as investors cheered Beijings continued efforts to foster tech strength. The Hang Seng index was up 437.74 points, or 1.74, at 25,551.58, its best finish since J...

Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise in SC for his 2 tweets against judiciary

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court on Monday for his two tweets against the judiciary saying what he expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to holdAn insincere apology wo...

Pompeo arrives in Israel to press Trump's Mideast peace push

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Israel on Monday, on the first leg of his Mideast press the momentum of the Trump administrations Arab-Israeli peace push. Pompeo met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020