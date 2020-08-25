Baez belts 2 homers to help Cubs pound Tigers

Javier Baez hit a pair of homers and drove in three runs and the visiting Chicago Cubs downed the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Monday. David Bote had three hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs for Chicago. Jason Heyward added two doubles and scored a run.

Anthony Rizzo and Nico Hoerner each scored and drove in a run and Hoerner also stole two bases. The Cubs were playing the opener of a 10-game road trip. Alec Mills (3-2) lasted seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts.

Christin Stewart hit a two-run homer for the Tigers, who have lost 11 of their last 13 games. Making his second major league start and first at home, Detroit right-hander Casey Mize gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits and struck out two in 3 1/3 innings. The first pick of the 2018 June amateur draft, Mize threw 76 pitches, 44 for strikes.

Mize (0-1) got into trouble in the second. Willson Contreras singled with one out and advanced on a groundout. Victor Caratini was hit by a pitch before Bote singled home the first run. Hoerner followed with another single to make it 2-0. The Tigers scored a run in the third. They loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. Jeimer Candelario then brought in Willi Castro with a fielder's choice grounder.

Bote's solo homer in the fourth sparked a four-run outburst. Hoerner reached on Castro's throwing error at third. Mize was removed one out later and Rizzo greeted reliever Tyler Alexander with a run-scoring single. Baez then drilled his fourth homer of the season over the right-center field wall. The Tigers made it 6-3 in the seventh when JaCoby Jones singled and scored on Stewart's second homer this season.

Baez hit his second homer of the evening off John Schreiber to lead off the ninth. Bote knocked in two more with a bases-loaded single later in the inning. --Field Level Media