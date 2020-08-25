Barcelona is like home to me: Ronald Koeman 'lucky' to be part of club
Barcelona's newly-appointed coach, Ronald Koeman, said he is lucky to be a part of the club which is like a home to him. "Barcelona is like a home to me. When I have come back to the city before, there was something missing, because I wasn't here to work at FC Barcelona. Now I am here as the coach and that makes me very happy," the club's official website quoted Koeman as saying.
"The most important thing, whether you are a coach, player or employee at Barca, is knowing that you are the best club in the world. Nothing is better. We are all very lucky to be part of this club," he added. Koeman replaced Quique Setien, who was sacked after the club endured a trophy-less 2019-20 season. Under Setien, Barcelona had also suffered an 8-2 drubbing in the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.
Koeman comes to FC Barcelona after coaching in the Premier League, La Liga, the Dutch league, the Portuguese league, and also on the international stage with the Netherlands. He will manage the club until June 30, 2022. (ANI)
