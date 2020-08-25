Left Menu
'You will always be alive in our hearts': Suresh Raina pays heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday penned an emotional note for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 09:52 IST
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday penned an emotional note for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Raina, who recently retired from international cricket, shared a video remembering the late actor and said that he has full faith in government and no stone will be left unturned to bring justice for the late Bollywood actor.

The left-handed batsman also said that Rajput will always be "alive in our hearts". "Brother you will always be alive in our hearts, your fans miss you more than anything! Glowing star I have full faith on our government and it's leaders who will leave no stone unturned to bring you justice, you are a true inspiration," Raina tweeted.

In July, an FIR was registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Patna under various sections including abetment of suicide on the complaint of late actor's father Krishna Kishor Singh. On August 19, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Bollywood actor was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The apex court had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. (ANI)

