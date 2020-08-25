Book on renowned coach Vasoo Paranjape to be released on September 2

A book named 'Cricket Drona' on one of India's most respected cricket coaches, Vasoo Paranjape, will be released on September 2. The book published by Penguin has been co-authored by Paranjape's son, former India player and current national selector Jatin along with cricket journalist Anand Vasu.

The book has essays written by Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar. 'Cricket Drona' takes us through the life of Paranjape, who left a defining impact on the game, shaping the careers of some of Indian cricket's greatest figures including Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. Gavaskar in his semi-autobiographical book 'Sunny Days' had spoken about the kind of impact Paranjpe had on him during his days at Dadar Union. In fact , Gavaskar's famous nickname 'Sunny' was given by Paranjpe.

He was also the coach of a BCCI organised junior camp back in 1987-88 which featured none other than Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Vinod Kambli to name a few. The book is a first-hand chronicle of stories, life lessons and game-changing experiences, written in the words of those who were lucky enough to have crossed paths with Paranjape at just the right time in their careers.