Soccer-England withdraw Maguire from Nations League squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has dropped Manchester United defender Harry Maguire from his Nations League squad, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

The decision comes after Maguire was handed a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days by a Greek court on Tuesday after he was found guilty of multiple charges following a brawl on the island of Mykonos last week.

England face Iceland on Sept. 5 in Reykjavik before taking on Denmark in Copenhagen on Sept. 8.