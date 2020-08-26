Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antetokounmpo named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Statistics toward consideration for the award were used through March 11, the night the NBA season was suspended after Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 prior to a game at Oklahoma City. Antetokounmpo averaged 13.7 rebounds up to that point -- including an NBA-leading 11.5 on the defensive end -- as well as 1.04 steals and 1.02 blocked shots per game.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 04:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 04:56 IST
Antetokounmpo named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo received 75 first-place votes and 432 points in balloting performed by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Power forward Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers was second (200 points, 14 first-place votes) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (187, six) finished third.

Gobert won the award in each of the previous two seasons. Antetokounmpo finished second in last season's balloting. Statistics toward consideration for the award were used through March 11, the night the NBA season was suspended after Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 prior to a game at Oklahoma City.

Antetokounmpo averaged 13.7 rebounds up to that point -- including an NBA-leading 11.5 on the defensive end -- as well as 1.04 steals and 1.02 blocked shots per game. "His commitment to defending and his commitment to winning is beyond incredible," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said on TNT. "He impacts the game with his blocked shots, his rebounding, his ability to guard all five positions ... his talent is beyond special."

Antetokounmpo joins Sidney Moncrief (1982-83 and 1983-84) as the only Milwaukee players to win Defensive Player of the Year honors. Milwaukee held opponents to a league-low 41.3 percent shooting from the field through March 11. The club also had the best defensive rating in the NBA by allowing 101.6 points per 100 possessions. That number was 96.5 when Antetokounmpo was on the floor.

"I want to thank my teammates," Antetokounmpo said on TNT. "Without my teammates this wouldn't be possible. I know my name is on this trophy but it could have been any of these guys' names on this trophy." Antetokounmpo also is finalist to win his second straight MVP award.

Only Chicago's Michael Jordan (1987-88) and Houston's Hakeem Olajuwon (1993-94) have been named MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Ben Simmons (32 points, one first-place vote) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (17, two) round out the top five vote-getters for the defensive award.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Black man shot by police in Wisconsin paralyzed, 'fighting for his life,' family says

The Black man shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was left paralyzed and fighting for his life, his family and lawyers said on Tuesday, as authorities in the lakefront town braced for a third night of civil unrest. Wisconsin G...

Canadian foreign minister pressed China counterpart over detainees, Hong Kong -Ottawa

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Rome on Tuesday and urged Beijing to release two citizens of Canada it has detained, Ottawa said.Champagne also raised Canadas opposition to Chin...

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases in mainland vs 14 a day earlier

China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland as of Aug. 25, compared with 14 cases reported a day earlier, the countrys health authority reported on Wednesday. All of the new cases reported were imported infections, the National Hea...

Blazers face elimination vs. Lakers without Lillard

After such a promising start to its seven-game series against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Portland Trail Blazers have been pushed to the edge of elimination heading into Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series on Wednesday nig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020