Schoop's slam carries Tigers past Cubs

Jonathan Schoop blasted a grand slam to cap a five-run sixth and four Detroit pitchers held the visiting Chicago Cubs scoreless until the ninth in the Tigers' 7-1 victory on Tuesday. Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull (3-2) pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five. Turnbull bounced back from a poor outing against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, when he issued a career-high-tying four walks in two innings.

Miguel Cabrera had two hits, a run scored and an RBI for Detroit, while rookie Isaac Paredes reached base four times and scored a run. JaCoby Jones added a run scored and an RBI before departing in the eighth inning due to calf soreness. Willson Contreras spoiled Detroit's shutout bid with a solo homer off Buck Farmer.

Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood (2-2), making his first start since being activated off the injured list, lasted just 1 1/3 innings. He was charged with two runs on three hits while walking five batters. The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first.

Victor Reyes led off with a double and scored on Cabrera's single. Jeimer Candelario followed with a double and Niko Goodrum walked to load the bases. Jones brought in Cabrera with a sacrifice fly. Chatwood issued three walks the next inning and was taken out. Duane Underwood recorded two strikeouts to get out of the jam.

The Cubs had two baserunners in the third but Turnbull retired Javier Baez on a flyout. Jason Heyward hit a two-out triple in the fourth and was left stranded when Victor Caratini struck out. Chicago had two more baserunners with one out in the fifth and once again Turnbull wiggled out of the jam.

The Tigers broke the game open in the sixth. Jones led off with a single and scored on Cameron Maybin's double. Austin Romine and Paredes reached on walks to load the bases. One out later, Schoop smoked his fourth career grand slam over the left-center field wall off Casey Sadler to make it 7-0.

