Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schoop's slam carries Tigers past Cubs

Turnbull bounced back from a poor outing against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, when he issued a career-high-tying four walks in two innings. Miguel Cabrera had two hits, a run scored and an RBI for Detroit, while rookie Isaac Paredes reached base four times and scored a run.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 08:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 08:20 IST
Schoop's slam carries Tigers past Cubs

Jonathan Schoop blasted a grand slam to cap a five-run sixth and four Detroit pitchers held the visiting Chicago Cubs scoreless until the ninth in the Tigers' 7-1 victory on Tuesday. Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull (3-2) pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five. Turnbull bounced back from a poor outing against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, when he issued a career-high-tying four walks in two innings.

Miguel Cabrera had two hits, a run scored and an RBI for Detroit, while rookie Isaac Paredes reached base four times and scored a run. JaCoby Jones added a run scored and an RBI before departing in the eighth inning due to calf soreness. Willson Contreras spoiled Detroit's shutout bid with a solo homer off Buck Farmer.

Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood (2-2), making his first start since being activated off the injured list, lasted just 1 1/3 innings. He was charged with two runs on three hits while walking five batters. The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first.

Victor Reyes led off with a double and scored on Cabrera's single. Jeimer Candelario followed with a double and Niko Goodrum walked to load the bases. Jones brought in Cabrera with a sacrifice fly. Chatwood issued three walks the next inning and was taken out. Duane Underwood recorded two strikeouts to get out of the jam.

The Cubs had two baserunners in the third but Turnbull retired Javier Baez on a flyout. Jason Heyward hit a two-out triple in the fourth and was left stranded when Victor Caratini struck out. Chicago had two more baserunners with one out in the fifth and once again Turnbull wiggled out of the jam.

The Tigers broke the game open in the sixth. Jones led off with a single and scored on Cameron Maybin's double. Austin Romine and Paredes reached on walks to load the bases. One out later, Schoop smoked his fourth career grand slam over the left-center field wall off Casey Sadler to make it 7-0.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First lady expresses sympathy for virus victims

Melania Trump is expressing sympathy for families affected by COVID-19, an invisible enemy she said has challenged America but brought its citizens together. In her prime-time Republican National Convention address on Tuesday night, the fir...

Google launches new version of AdSense reporting with simpler interface

Google on Tuesday announced the launch of a new version of the AdSense reporting page with a user-friendly interface and mobile-optimization. The search giant says that it will enable publishers to analyze their monetization performance, au...

Lagos Assembly Committee visits schools to curtail COVID-19 spread among students

The Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Education has commenced two-week visitation to selected schools in the state to curtail the spread of coronavirus among exit students writing the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Exa...

14 more COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram

Fourteen new coronavirus cases have been reported from Mizoram, taking the total cases in the state to 967, according to the health bulletin issued by the State government on Wednesday. Of the 14 newly reported cases, six of them are from A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020