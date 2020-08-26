Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia eying better ODI rankings in upcoming series against England

Ahead of the limited-overs series against England, Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch said that the side will focus on improving the ODI rankings keeping in mind the 2023 50-over World Cup in India.

ANI | Derbyshire | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:43 IST
Australia eying better ODI rankings in upcoming series against England
Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the limited-overs series against England, Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch said that the side will focus on improving the ODI rankings keeping in mind the 2023 50-over World Cup in India.Australia are placed fifth in the ODI team rankings. World Champion England acquire the top spot followed by India, New Zealand and South Africa. "One-day cricket we haven't been where we need to be in the world rankings and been as consistent. We've been doing a lot of work on that over the last couple of months as management, with myself involved in that as well. We feel as though we have a style that can win us that World Cup and to keep implementing that over a long period of time and becoming second nature will be really important," ESPNcricinfo quoted Finch as saying.

However, Australia lead the T20I team rankings with the number one spot. The T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled for later this year, was postponed and will now take place in 2022. The next T20 World Cup will now be in India in 2021 "Having got to number one in the world in T20 cricket we want to stay there and keep improving on our game. We feel our game plan has been really solid for quite a while and we're really comfortable how that looks for various conditions and opponents," Finch said.

The right-handed batsman feels it will be a challenge for the players to play after the break of more than five months due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Coming off such a long layoff - it's going to be really important for us to get together again and have a real high intensity hit out. Between myself and [vice-captain] Pat Cummins, we will sit down and pick a couple of sides later today," Finch said.

"First up it's about getting a little bit of rust out, we haven't played a competitive match for five months. I know guys will be feeling their way back so we have to understand that, but so long as we keep improving and every opportunity we get to perform that we learn from that...then we'll be on the right track," he added. England will host Australia for three T20Is and as many ODIs, beginning September 4.

The T20Is will be played at the Ageas Bowl while the ODIs will take place at Old Trafford. All the matches will be played behind closed doors. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian govt plane makes second Belarus flight in a week-tracking data

A Russian government plane which is used to carry senior government officials, including the head of the FSB security service, landed in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Wednesday, flight tracking data showed. This was its second such flight...

Moscow announces advanced trials for new COVID-19 vaccine

The mayor of Moscow invited residents Wednesday to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month in what officials described as a breakthrough on par with the Soviet Unions launch of the worlds first s...

It appears that Rhea gave banned drugs to Sushant to 'control his mind': Family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput may have been given banned drugs by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty without his knowledge in order to control his mind and manipulate him, his lawyer Vikas Singh on Wednesday said. According to the senior advocate, the ...

Chandigarh records 167 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Chandigarhs COVID-19 tally rose to 3,376 on Wednesday with 167 more people testing positive for the disease, while the toll climbed to 41 as one more patient died, a medical bulletin said. Two children aged three were among the fresh cases,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020