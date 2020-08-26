Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blues’ Tarasenko needs another shoulder surgery

He's going to go back in and have more surgery next week, and it's serious in the sense that he won't be with us and he won't be re-evaluated until five months after the date of the surgery." The surgery will be the third on the shoulder, Armstrong said. Tarasenko did not record a point and owned a minus-1 rating in four games in August.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 26-08-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 23:49 IST
Blues’ Tarasenko needs another shoulder surgery
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko needs another surgery on his left shoulder and will miss at least five months, the team said Wednesday. Tarasenko returned this month after having the shoulder operated on last October, 10 games into the season. But he left the NHL bubble in Edmonton last week to have the shoulder evaluated.

"That surgery [in October] didn't take the way that we had hoped," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Wednesday on a conference call. "It wasn't successful. He's going to go back in and have more surgery next week, and it's serious in the sense that he won't be with us and he won't be re-evaluated until five months after the date of the surgery." The surgery will be the third on the shoulder, Armstrong said.

Tarasenko did not record a point and owned a minus-1 rating in four games in August. The 28-year-old Russian had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 10 games during the regular season before dislocating his shoulder versus the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 24.

Tarasenko posted a team-high 33 regular-season goals and 35 assists in the 2018-19 season for the Blues, who went on to win their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history. Tarasenko added 11 goals and six assists in 26 playoff games. Tarasenko has 214 goals to go with 214 assists in 507 career games.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

12,918 idols immersed in Mumbai on 5th day of Ganesh festival

Over 12,900 Ganapatiidols were immersed in water bodies at different locations in the city on Wednesday on the fifth day of the 10-day-long Ganesh festival, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC. The civic body said of the 12,918 ...

Dutch foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok met Wednesday with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, saying he would discuss topics ranging from trade ties to concerns about human rights violations in China and the contentious national security law for Hon...

Lawyer among three held for robberies in Madurai

Madurai police on Wednesday arrested three persons including a woman lawyer in connection with a series of robberies. The police have recovered more than 10 mobile phones, 15 sovereigns of gold, and some weapons from their possession. Accor...

Congress should aim for unity within before talking with other parties: Shahnawaz Hussain

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday hit out at Congress over Sonia Gandhis virtual meeting with opposition chief ministers and said the opposition party should first aim for unity in its own cadres before talking with other parties. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020