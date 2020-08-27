Three MLB games postponed

Left Menu
ESPN first reported the teams were not taking the field, and the games between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds, and the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, were also postponed. The Brewers and Reds postponed their game earlier Wednesday as part of the protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. That decision came after the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play in their scheduled playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 05:37 IST
The Mariners and San Diego Padres will not play Wednesday after Seattle players voted to join a pro sports boycott started by the NBA earlier in the day. ESPN first reported the teams were not taking the field, and the games between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds, and the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, were also postponed.

The Brewers and Reds postponed their game earlier Wednesday as part of the protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. That decision came after the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play in their scheduled playoff game against the Orlando Magic. Two other NBA games were postponed after that, as were all three scheduled WNBA games.

The Mariners have more Black players on their roster than any other MLB team. Giants manager Gabe Kapler said about an hour before the game with the Dodgers was postponed that he was supportive of the NBA's decision to not play, prompting discussion about whether the game in San Francisco should take place.

Major League Baseball has not yet made a formal announcement about the status of Wednesday's games or Thursday, when the Padres and Mariners are scheduled for a matinee. The Reds and Brewers, and Giants and Dodgers, are also scheduled to continue their respective series on Thursday. --Field Level Media

