NBA playoff games postponed after Milwaukee Bucks' boycott to protest shooting of Jacob Blake

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday announced the postponement of the Game 5 of three different series after Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their playoff game to protest the Jacob Blake's shooting.

NBA logo . Image Credit: ANI

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday announced the postponement of the Game 5 of three different series after Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their playoff game to protest the Jacob Blake's shooting. "The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today's three games - Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers - have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled," the NBA said in a statement.

Earlier, Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their playoff game, citing the 'horrendous' video of Blake, an African American man, being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha. "The past four months we have witnessed multiple injustices regarding the African-American community. Citizens around the country have used their voices and platforms to speak out against these wrongdoings," Milwaukee Bucks said in a statement.

"Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we've seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball," the statement added. Milwaukee Bucks then called for justice for Blake and urged people to take 'peaceful and responsible action'.

"We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality, and criminal justice reforms. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action and remember to vote on Nov 3," the statement read. (ANI)

