Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-U.S. Open titles will not be devalued by pull-outs, says Navratilova

The women's draw has seen six of the top 10 players, including holder Bianca Andreescu and world number one Ash Barty, drop out of the Aug. 31-Sept. "You might have all the top players playing and the winner still might never have to play them."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:01 IST
Tennis-U.S. Open titles will not be devalued by pull-outs, says Navratilova
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Martina Navratilova does not believe this year's U.S. Open titles will be of any less significance despite several top players withdrawing from the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 18-time Grand Slam champion has said. The women's draw has seen six of the top 10 players, including holder Bianca Andreescu and world number one Ash Barty, drop out of the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 U.S. Open.

Men's world number two Rafa Nadal will also not defend his title while former winner Stan Wawrinka has not travelled to New York for the hardcourt Grand Slam. "I won't view the winners differently, there won't be an asterisk," Navratilova told the BBC.

"We know in the long term that 2020 is different but everybody is in the same situation and we will see who makes the most of it." American Serena Williams has also said that the dropouts will not take the shine off a potential record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title for her.

"It is obviously a bit easier for the winner because they don't have that many top players there, especially on the women's side," Navratilova said. "But they didn't put an asterisk at Wimbledon 1973 when most of the players didn't play because of a boycott and they don't put one by the Australian Open when a lot of the players didn't go there.

"We don't treat Marion Bartoli's win at Wimbledon in 2013 any different even though she didn't play anyone ranked higher than 17th - that's just how the draw works out. "You might have all the top players playing and the winner still might never have to play them."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-Integrity Forum to be set up in Britain to safeguard athletes

A new cross-sport Integrity Forum will be established in Britain to help tackle issues ranging from match-fixing and doping to athlete welfare, the UK Anti-Doping Agency UKAD has said. The move comes in the wake of the scandal that has rock...

LG unveils wearable air purifier with respiratory sensor, 820mAh battery

LG Electronics on Thursday announced a portable personal air purifier that looks like a regular face mask but is equipped with a battery and sensor. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, as the company says, will resolve the dilemma of homema...

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana, forecaster warns of 'unsurvivable' wall of water

Hurricane Laura made landfall early on Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, with forecasters warning it could push a massive wall of water 40 miles 65 km inland from the sea. The National W...

Monty Panesar terms James Anderson as 'best fast bowler ever'

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has praised James Anderson, who recently became the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to scalp 600 wickets, as he termed the 38-year-old as the best fast bowler ever. James Anderson has been bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020