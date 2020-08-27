Pogba tests positive for COVID-19, out of France squad

Pogba tests positive for COVID-19, out of France squadPTI | Paris | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:30 IST
France midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 and been left out of the national team squad, coach Didier Deschamps said Thursday
“I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad," Deschamps said
“Unfortunately for him, he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning.” The Manchester United midfielder's place in the squad will be taken by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia.
