Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winker leads Reds past Brewers in Game 1

Winker immediately followed with an opposite-field home run to left for a 3-0 Cincinnati advantage. Winker did it again in the fifth, this time a two-run homer to left-center field for his eighth of the season. The right-hander pitched into the fifth, and allowed four runs and nine hits while fanning three and walking one. Winker is 9-for-18 with two homers against Milwaukee this season.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 05:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 05:48 IST
Winker leads Reds past Brewers in Game 1

Jesse Winker homered twice and Sonny Gray threw five shutout innings as the visiting Cincinnati Reds snapped a four-game skid by winning 6-1 in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers. It's the first doubleheader in the history of Milwaukee's Miller Park, and just the second between these two clubs all time. The Reds and Brewers mutually agreed to boycott Wednesday's scheduled contest in the wake of unrest and violence following Sunday's police shooting involving black 29-year-old Jacob Blake, in nearby Kenosha, Wis.

Winker and Nick Castellanos combined to go 6-for-6 with two homers and five RBIs as the Reds broke out after totaling just six runs in their previous four contests. Gray (5-1), meanwhile, allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four in going five of the seven-inning game. Omar Narvaez homered in the sixth inning for Milwaukee, which won the first two games of the set, on Monday and Tuesday. Teammate Orlando Arcia recorded two hits for the Brewers.

Cincinnati opened the scoring in the second inning via Curt Casali's RBI single off Brewers starter Adrian Houser. The Reds went up 2-0 when Castellanos crushed a shot to center field for his 10th homer of 2020 in the third inning. Winker immediately followed with an opposite-field home run to left for a 3-0 Cincinnati advantage. Winker did it again in the fifth, this time a two-run homer to left-center field for his eighth of the season. It came off Milwaukee reliever Alex Claudio, but one of those runs was charged to Houser (1-3). The right-hander pitched into the fifth, and allowed four runs and nine hits while fanning three and walking one.

Winker is 9-for-18 with two homers against Milwaukee this season. Castellanos added a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to pad Cincinnati's advantage before Narvaez got Milwaukee on the board in the bottom half of the frame.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes

From the high balcony of a Singapore public housing block, an environment official steadies his mosquito launcher, the latest contraption authorities have devised to combat a record outbreak of the tropical disease dengue.With the click of ...

TikTok booms in Southeast Asia as it picks path through political minefields

At 19, Sandy Saputra is big on TikTok Indonesia. Within a year, hes leapt from quiet, small-town life to star influencer status as more than 10.5 million followers lap up his toothy grin in dancing, pranking and lip-synching videos on the b...

COLUMN-Disease X and rethinking the future of cities: Kemp

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the vulnerability of densely populated cities with crowded accommodation and public transportation systems to the transmission of airborne viruses. Even if an effective vaccine can be deployed, the outbreak...

Young Hong Kong democracy protester says he was beaten by prison guards

A 21-year-old man told Reuters he was beaten and humiliated by guards in a Hong Kong prison during his sentence for possessing a Molotov cocktail at an anti-government protest in October.Roy Cheung said guards routinely slapped him, hit him...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020